Nigerian Christian Group Challenges Army's Rescue Claim In Kaduna

A Nigerian Christian group has refuted the army's claim of rescuing 31 abducted people in Kaduna state, sparking a dispute over official narratives. The army reported on Sunday that troops successfully freed the hostages after gunmen attacked a church in Ariko village, Kaduna's Kachia district.

However, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, Northern region chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), argued that none of the victims had been rescued, criticizing the military for spreading misinformation that could embolden bandits.

Alongside CAN, the Kurtumi Unity Development Association also refuted the army's statement, with local resident Iliya Audu reporting a total of seven deaths, differing from the army's account. The Nigerian Army has yet to comment on these discrepancies.