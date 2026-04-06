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Bomb Scare Hoaxes Grip Ferozepur and Mohali Courts

The district court complexes in Ferozepur and Mohali received bomb threats via email, which were later deemed hoaxes. Police teams evacuated and thoroughly searched the areas, finding nothing suspicious. Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the emails and identify the sender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:47 IST
Bomb Scare Hoaxes Grip Ferozepur and Mohali Courts
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  • Country:
  • India

Bomb threats cast a shadow over the district court complexes in Ferozepur and Mohali on Monday. Officials later confirmed the threats were hoaxes.

Authorities received threat messages via email, prompting immediate evacuation and search operations by bomb disposal and anti-sabotage teams.

Investigations are being carried out to track the source of the emailed threats.

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