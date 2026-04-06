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Priyanka Gandhi Slams Kerala Government and BJP for Alleged Collusion

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticizes the Kerala government and Centre, alleging a decade-long stagnation in development due to LDF-BJP collusion. She questions PM Modi's commitment to democratic discussions and highlights Rahul Gandhi's assertions of political arrogance in Kerala's leadership as Keralam Assembly elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:50 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Kerala Government and BJP for Alleged Collusion
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a sharp critique, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the Keralam state government and the Centre of developmental inertia over the past ten years, attributing this to a perceived collusion between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing the media, Gandhi stated, "The electorate now sees through the LDF-BJP nexus, and a shift in power is imminent." She expressed her discontent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Women's Reservation Bill, lamenting the absence of a collaborative discourse.

Gandhi described PM Modi and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan as 'cowards' for their alleged reluctance to engage in democratic dialogue. Her comments resonate as the political climate heats up before the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi launched a vehement attack on CM Vijayan, accusing him of sharing a political stage with the BJP, highlighting what he called their common arrogance and neglect of key issues like the Sabarimala temple affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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