CEO Manoj Agarwal Gears Up for West Bengal Elections
West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, plans district visits to oversee the preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections. Through local meetings, he aims to review readiness, infrastructure, and coordination, addressing any gaps before the polls scheduled for April 23 and 29, ensuring a smooth election process.
- Country:
- India
In preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections, West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, announced his upcoming district-wide visits to ensure the elections are conducted freely, fairly, and peacefully.
During these visits, Agarwal will meet with officials across various administrative levels, including BDOs, police officers, and district superintendents of police, to assess on-ground preparations. He aims to evaluate infrastructure, training, and overall arrangements in each district.
The initiative also seeks to identify any gaps in readiness or training, ensuring that all necessary arrangements are completed ahead of the polls on April 23 and 29. These efforts are designed to enhance coordination between the election machinery and district administration, reinforcing the election process's integrity.
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