G7 Pledges Action to Stabilize Energy Markets Amid Iran Crisis

The Group of Seven (G7), facing a critical test from the ongoing Iranian conflict, has announced its commitment to using 'all necessary measures' to stabilize global energy markets. According to Kyodo News, this decisive stance was declared following dramatic oil price spikes, with Brent crude surging past $116-$120 a barrel due to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

During a virtual meeting involving finance ministers, energy officials, and central bank governors from the G7, their declaration reasserted pressure on Russia with sanctions linked to the Ukraine conflict. The G7's call went out for nations to avoid placing unjustified export restrictions on petroleum products, promising close coordination with global partners to address emerging challenges.

In Tokyo, Japan's industry minister, Ryosei Akazawa, indicated preparations for a potential joint release of oil reserves by the International Energy Agency (IEA) are underway. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama noted the possible threat to the economy and lives posed by the fluctuating crude prices, emphasizing the need for vigilant monitoring.

The recent turmoil stems from increased West Asia tensions after US and Israeli strikes against Iran, which led to Iranian forces blocking the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global oil trade. The Paris-based IEA, representing 32 nations, launched a significant reserve release initiative to counteract the disruption.

Within this operation, Japan has contributed a substantial 79.8 million barrels, ranking second to the United States among participants. Given Japan's reliance on Middle Eastern oil—accounting for over 90% of its imports—the nation faces substantial vulnerability amidst these disruptions.

As the G7 meetings wrapped on March 10, led by France, the ministers emphasized readiness to act further as the situation unfolds, demonstrating a unified front against mounting energy security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)