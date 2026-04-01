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Terror in Artibonite: Haiti's Struggle Against Rampant Gang Violence

Haiti's Artibonite region faced renewed gang violence as armed men launched attacks days after the Gran Grif gang assault left around 70 people dead. Residents and human rights organizations report a mismatch in official death toll estimates. The local self-defense brigade struggled against heavily armed gangs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 05:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 05:57 IST
Terror in Artibonite: Haiti's Struggle Against Rampant Gang Violence
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In the wake of a brutal gang assault over the weekend that left approximately 70 people dead, further violence erupted in Haiti's Artibonite region on Tuesday, according to human rights groups and residents. The Gran Grif gang was behind the initial attack in Jean-Denis.

Police operations were underway in several Artibonite locations on Tuesday, yet local residents remained vulnerable. Despite the presence of self-defense brigades, they lacked the necessary firepower to stave off these gangs, known to coordinate their attacks when local police forces were absent.

The humanitarian crisis deepens as Gran Grif, recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and Dominican Republic, continues to threaten local communities. The government's and UN-backed security force's limited response was due to a lack of equipment and authorization issues. Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime aims to bolster security with the assistance of a UN delegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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