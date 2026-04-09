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Savoring Heritage: Manipal International Chefs' Conclave 2.0 Celebrates Rajasthan's Culinary Richness

The Manipal International Chefs' Conclave 2.0, organized by Manipal University Jaipur and the Royal Rajasthan Chefs Society, highlighted the role of Rajasthan's culinary heritage in tourism and the economy. The event featured renowned chefs and compelling discussions on sustainability, cultural identity, and the future of food tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:35 IST
Savoring Heritage: Manipal International Chefs' Conclave 2.0 Celebrates Rajasthan's Culinary Richness
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  • India

Manipal University Jaipur, in collaboration with the Royal Rajasthan Chefs Society, hosted the Manipal International Chefs' Conclave 2.0 on their campus. The event celebrated the culinary heritage of Rajasthan and explored its crucial impact on the tourism economy.

Hosted on Wednesday, the conclave commenced with traditional ceremonies, emphasizing cultural richness. Renowned chefs, including Manjit Singh Gill and celebrity chef Ajay Chopra, discussed food's role as a cultural bridge and the necessity of sustenance through culinary knowledge transfer to future generations.

Key discussions covered culinary tourism and sustainability, with panelists analyzing regional cuisines' economic potential and social media's influence. A culinary quiz engaged students, and the event concluded with acknowledgments, dialogues between academia and industry, and an inspiring networking session.

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