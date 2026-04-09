Tragedy at a Noida Construction Site: The Mysterious Drowning of Harshit Bhatt

A somber tragedy unfolded in Noida as 21-year-old university student Harshit Bhatt drowned in a water-filled pit at an abandoned construction site on Wednesday.

Bhatt, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad and in his final year of a Bachelor of Physical Education program, visited the site with friends to celebrate the completion of their exams.

While police confirmed the cause of death as drowning, Bhatt's family suspects foul play due to unexplained marks on his body. Authorities have preserved his viscera for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)