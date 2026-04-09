Somber Exchange: Bodies Returned Amid Conflict

Ukraine and Russia engaged in a solemn exchange of deceased soldiers' bodies, officials from both nations reported on Thursday.

Ukraine's center handling prisoner of war swaps confirmed via Telegram that it received 1,000 bodies asserted by Russia to be Ukrainian military personnel. Meanwhile, Russia accepted 41 deceased Russian soldiers, as reported by the RBC news outlet, citing lawmaker Shamsail Saraliyev.

These exchanges of war dead have become a periodic occurrence between the two nations throughout the conflict, serving as poignant reminders of the ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)