i2Cool's Global Tour: Pioneering Electricity-Free Cooling Solutions

i2Cool, renowned for its innovative, electricity-free cooling technology, has embarked on an ambitious global tour titled '4ward Thinking, 4ward Cooling', kicking off in Vietnam. This initiative is set to demonstrate i2Cool's latest technological advancements through real-world applications and enhanced global partnerships.

The journey began in Haiphong, where an industry's salon and technology exchange session initiated discussions on the science behind the Saharan silver ant-inspired solutions, leading to energy-efficient implementations across various sectors. This was followed by participation at VIETBUILD 2026 in Hanoi, where the focus was on adapting cooling solutions to Vietnam's tropical climate.

Concluding in Ho Chi Minh City, i2Cool showcased its technology applied practically within a community setting, furthering its commitment to sustainable cooling solutions. The global tour aims to escalate i2Cool's presence across multiple countries, providing insights into the growing passive cooling market projected to expand annually by over 26%.

(With inputs from agencies.)