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Altercation at Highway Hotel: Truck Driver Seriously Injured in Violent Dispute

A serious altercation at a hotel along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway resulted in a 30-year-old truck driver being hospitalized with severe injuries. The conflict began over a forgotten truck key, escalating into violence. Two hotel managers have been detained as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:06 IST
Altercation at Highway Hotel: Truck Driver Seriously Injured in Violent Dispute
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  • India

A 30-year-old truck driver was gravely injured after a violent encounter at a hotel on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The incident unfolded Saturday evening at Jai Ambe Hotel in Wada Khadkona, under Manor police jurisdiction. The driver, Danish Khan, had stopped for lunch and upon returning to retrieve a forgotten truck key, a dispute quickly escalated into physical violence.

Amid serious allegations, including petrol being poured on Khan, authorities have detained two hotel managers, Manoj Singh and Dinesh Singh, while investigations proceed. Khan is currently receiving treatment in Manor's private hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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