Fatal Clash in Shakurpur: Grocery Shop Owner Killed Amidst Neighborhood Dispute

A tragic incident unfolded in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area, where a grocery shop owner, Rajkumar, lost his life due to a conflict with neighbors, police reported Sunday. Occurring on the night of April 4, the altercation left two others injured, prompting a swift police response.

The violent episode erupted at Sanjay Park, involving an exchange where lathis, iron rods, and knives came into play, resulting in multiple stab wounds. Rajkumar succumbed to his injuries shortly after being taken to the hospital, while his son Sumit Gupta and another man, Kishan Gupta, continue to receive medical care.

Police actions led to the detainment of three suspects, namely Sumit alias Summa, Ashish alias Ashu, and Chetan, all aged between 25 and 30. Among those involved, Sumit also suffered injuries and is currently hospitalized. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to unravel the events surrounding the fatal clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)