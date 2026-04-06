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A Quiet Force in Puducherry Politics: N Rangasamy's Poised Campaign Trail

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, founder of AINRC, campaigns with calm poise in Puducherry. Known for his spiritual demeanor, he promises to address grievances and engage with communities. A seasoned leader, Rangasamy's campaign is marked by personal interactions and a consistent focus on welfare schemes, backed by voter sentiment and local support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:57 IST
A Quiet Force in Puducherry Politics: N Rangasamy's Poised Campaign Trail
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  • Country:
  • India

As the race for the Puducherry Assembly polls intensifies, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, the AINRC founder, stands out for his calm and composed demeanor. Dressed in his trademark white dhoti and long shirt, the 75-year-old leader engages in door-to-door canvassing, meeting the public with a warm smile.

Known for his gentle approach, Rangasamy has a reputation for responding to public invitations and addressing grievances directly from his campaign vehicle. His admirers refer to him as 'Vaazhum Kamarajar' and 'Makkalin Muthalvar,' echoing his popularity built over four decades of political service.

With spiritual undertones in his campaign marked by the photo of his spiritual guide Appa Paithiyam Swamigal, Rangasamy seeks re-election from two constituencies, driven by both political strategy and personal belief. His campaign emphasizes welfare initiatives and a people's connect, extending beyond traditional political rallies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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