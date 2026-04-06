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Sub-Inspector's Slap Sparks Controversy in Delhi

A woman sub-inspector of Delhi Police allegedly slapped a 78-year-old shopkeeper in Rohini after a parking dispute escalated. The shopkeeper objected to her vehicle blocking his store, leading to the altercation. An FIR was filed against the officer, and the incident is currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 08:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 08:52 IST
Sub-Inspector's Slap Sparks Controversy in Delhi
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A heated dispute over parking erupted in Delhi's Rohini Sector 7 when a woman sub-inspector allegedly slapped a 78-year-old shopkeeper. The altercation occurred after the shopkeeper objected to the officer parking her vehicle in front of his shop.

The woman, reportedly in the area for a medical check-up with her husband, claimed she needed to temporarily park the car. Despite her request, the shopkeeper denied permission, leading to a confrontation.

The situation intensified as eyewitnesses noted the officer asserting her authority, which culminated in a physical altercation. A police complaint has been lodged, and the incident remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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