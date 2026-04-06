Sub-Inspector's Slap Sparks Controversy in Delhi
A woman sub-inspector of Delhi Police allegedly slapped a 78-year-old shopkeeper in Rohini after a parking dispute escalated. The shopkeeper objected to her vehicle blocking his store, leading to the altercation. An FIR was filed against the officer, and the incident is currently under investigation.
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A heated dispute over parking erupted in Delhi's Rohini Sector 7 when a woman sub-inspector allegedly slapped a 78-year-old shopkeeper. The altercation occurred after the shopkeeper objected to the officer parking her vehicle in front of his shop.
The woman, reportedly in the area for a medical check-up with her husband, claimed she needed to temporarily park the car. Despite her request, the shopkeeper denied permission, leading to a confrontation.
The situation intensified as eyewitnesses noted the officer asserting her authority, which culminated in a physical altercation. A police complaint has been lodged, and the incident remains under investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Rohini
- parking dispute
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