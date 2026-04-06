Sub-Inspector's Slap Sparks Controversy in Delhi

A heated dispute over parking erupted in Delhi's Rohini Sector 7 when a woman sub-inspector allegedly slapped a 78-year-old shopkeeper. The altercation occurred after the shopkeeper objected to the officer parking her vehicle in front of his shop.

The woman, reportedly in the area for a medical check-up with her husband, claimed she needed to temporarily park the car. Despite her request, the shopkeeper denied permission, leading to a confrontation.

The situation intensified as eyewitnesses noted the officer asserting her authority, which culminated in a physical altercation. A police complaint has been lodged, and the incident remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)