Tragic Crane Incident: Unfortunate Mishap in Rohini Leaves Two Dead

In a tragic incident in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, two men lost their lives after being struck by large stones moved by a crane while they were sleeping on a vacant plot of land.

The accident occurred near the Green Aura Banquet Hall in Sector-10, where the victims—aged approximately 35 and 50—were found in critical condition and later declared dead at Dr. BSA Hospital. The crane operator, Rajgir Singh, has been apprehended as police continue their investigation.

Despite Singh's claims of ignorance about their presence, authorities are probing further into the circumstances surrounding the fatal mishap. Witness statements have been recorded, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations as efforts to identify the deceased proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)