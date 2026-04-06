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Explosive Attack Rocks BJP Worker's Residence in Kathirur

Police are investigating an explosive attack at BJP worker Majisha Pathayakunnu's residence in Kathirur. The attack, involving two unidentified assailants, occurred Sunday night with abusive language preceding the explosion. Authorities are working to identify the suspects and determine the nature of the explosive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:32 IST
Explosive Attack Rocks BJP Worker's Residence in Kathirur
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Police have initiated an investigation following an explosive attack at the home of a BJP worker in Kathirur.

According to officials, the incident took place at the residence of Majisha Pathayakunnu in Konkachi on Sunday night when two unidentified individuals arrived, shouted abusive remarks, and hurled an explosive device, which detonated loudly.

The Kathirur police have registered a case and are actively pursuing the assailants, with forensic experts tasked to determine if the explosive was a firecracker or a makeshift bomb.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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