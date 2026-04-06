Explosive Attack Rocks BJP Worker's Residence in Kathirur

Police have initiated an investigation following an explosive attack at the home of a BJP worker in Kathirur.

According to officials, the incident took place at the residence of Majisha Pathayakunnu in Konkachi on Sunday night when two unidentified individuals arrived, shouted abusive remarks, and hurled an explosive device, which detonated loudly.

The Kathirur police have registered a case and are actively pursuing the assailants, with forensic experts tasked to determine if the explosive was a firecracker or a makeshift bomb.

(With inputs from agencies.)