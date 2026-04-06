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Drone Incident Near UAE's Telecommunications Giant

In Fujairah, UAE, authorities reported an 'incident' involving a drone approaching from Iran towards the telecommunications company du's building. No injuries have been reported, and further details on the drone's exact impact remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:05 IST
Drone Incident Near UAE's Telecommunications Giant
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Authorities in Fujairah, UAE, are addressing an 'incident' after a drone from Iran approached the area near the telecommunications company du. It was confirmed that no injuries occurred during the event.

The official statement has not clarified the precise location or if the drone made any contact with the building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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