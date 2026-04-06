Delhi's Vector-Borne Disease Surveillance: A Decline in Malaria Cases

Delhi has logged reports of 16 malaria, 59 dengue, and two chikungunya cases thus far this year, according to a civic report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Notably, there have been no deaths associated with any of these vector-borne diseases for the period up to April 4.

Unlike past years, malaria cases have declined, going from 26 cases during the same period last year to just 16 this year, while dengue and chikungunya cases have also remained sporadic. Officials highlight that these numbers are under close monitoring as part of the city's routine surveillance strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)