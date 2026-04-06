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Seafarer's Family Battles for DNA Test of Mortal Remains Amidst West Asia Conflict

The Bombay High Court is reviewing a request by a seafarer's family for a DNA test on the remains of Dixit Solanki, killed during the West Asia conflict. They seek clarity from authorities on his repatriation, facing obstacles such as FIR registration and DNA confirmation before performing final rites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:56 IST
Seafarer's Family Battles for DNA Test of Mortal Remains Amidst West Asia Conflict
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The Bombay High Court has asked the Deputy Director General of Shipping for a response regarding the DNA test demand made by the family of the late Dixit Solanki, a seafarer reportedly the first Indian casualty in the ongoing West Asia conflict. Solanki, aged 25, lost his life after an explosive-laden drone boat struck the oil tanker MT MKD Vyom off Oman's coast.

The family, represented by lawyer Pradnya Talekar, approached the court seeking the repatriation of Solanki's remains. They faced challenges, including the company's request for an FIR and DNA test before releasing the remains, which consist only of charred bone fragments. The bench, led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, has called for further hearing on the matter.

The plea emphasizes the family's right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution to receive and perform final rites for their deceased relative. The court has demanded procedures typically followed in such scenarios, underscoring the need for transparency from the involved authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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