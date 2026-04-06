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Seafarer's Return: A Family's Pain and Petition

The remains of 25-year-old seafarer Dixit Solanki, killed in a suspected drone attack off Oman, have reached Mumbai. His family received the remains after petitioning Bombay High Court to expedite the process. They seek clarity and records from the vessel's owning company on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 08:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 08:48 IST
Seafarer's Return: A Family's Pain and Petition
  • Country:
  • India

The remains of Dixit Solanki, a 25-year-old seafarer killed in an alleged drone attack, have arrived in Mumbai, according to the National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI). The incident occurred off the coast of Oman during the West Asia war.

Solanki's father, Amratlal, and sister, Mitali, received his remains at Mumbai airport after urging the Bombay High Court for their swift return. They criticized authorities for a lack of transparency.

The family asserts they have faced challenges obtaining clear answers and documentation from the company owning the targeted vessel, raising concerns over the investigation.

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