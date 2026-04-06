Seafarer's Return: A Family's Pain and Petition

The remains of Dixit Solanki, a 25-year-old seafarer killed in an alleged drone attack, have arrived in Mumbai, according to the National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI). The incident occurred off the coast of Oman during the West Asia war.

Solanki's father, Amratlal, and sister, Mitali, received his remains at Mumbai airport after urging the Bombay High Court for their swift return. They criticized authorities for a lack of transparency.

The family asserts they have faced challenges obtaining clear answers and documentation from the company owning the targeted vessel, raising concerns over the investigation.