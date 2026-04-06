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Punjab Police Thwarts ISI-Backed Terror Plot; Three Arrested

The Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence Wing dismantled a Pakistan's ISI-backed terror module, arresting three individuals and seizing hand grenades and a Glock pistol. The operation foiled an intended attack targeting police establishments across multiple states. Authorities continue efforts to identify and apprehend other involved operatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:11 IST
Punjab Police Thwarts ISI-Backed Terror Plot; Three Arrested
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The Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence Wing successfully dismantled a terror module backed by Pakistan's ISI. Three individuals were apprehended and hand grenades along with a Glock pistol were confiscated from them, reported a senior police officer on Monday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that the grenades bore markings of the Pakistan Ordnance Factory, suggesting cross-border connections. The arrested individuals include Sarabjit Singh, Bikramjit Singh, and Amandeep Singh, from various villages in Punjab.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Inter Services Intelligence-backed group was plotting systematic attacks on police establishments across states. Ongoing efforts are focused on tracking down others linked to the module. Cooperation with ATS Gujarat led to the arrest of Bikramjit Singh, operating from Deesa, further unraveling the module's operations and its social media communication with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives.

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