Dramatic Rescue: Army & BRO Save Stranded Sikkim Tourists

The Indian Army and Border Roads Organisation embarked on a mission to rescue approximately 1,000 tourists stranded in Lachen, Sikkim, on Wednesday morning. This came after they successfully restored connectivity along the damaged Taramchu stretch, officials revealed.

In an effort to ensure the safe and smooth transit of the tourists, they are being relocated in batches through the arduous Lachen-Dongkya La-Shiv Mandir-Zero Point-Yumthang passage.

Local authorities, including Mangan's District Collector Anant Jain and Superintendent of Police LB Chettri, are on the ground, supervising the delicate operation. The area had been isolated for several days due to the cave-in near Taramchu.