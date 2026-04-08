Dramatic Rescue: Army & BRO Save Stranded Sikkim Tourists
The Indian Army and BRO successfully commenced the rescue of about 1,000 stranded tourists in Sikkim's Lachen. Connectivity was restored after a damaged stretch was repaired, enabling tourist relocation through a challenging corridor. Local officials supervised the operation as the region had been inaccessible for days.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army and Border Roads Organisation embarked on a mission to rescue approximately 1,000 tourists stranded in Lachen, Sikkim, on Wednesday morning. This came after they successfully restored connectivity along the damaged Taramchu stretch, officials revealed.
In an effort to ensure the safe and smooth transit of the tourists, they are being relocated in batches through the arduous Lachen-Dongkya La-Shiv Mandir-Zero Point-Yumthang passage.
Local authorities, including Mangan's District Collector Anant Jain and Superintendent of Police LB Chettri, are on the ground, supervising the delicate operation. The area had been isolated for several days due to the cave-in near Taramchu.
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