Controversy Over ROC's Cash Payouts to Athletes Barred from Olympics

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has announced cash payments to 116 athletes barred from competing in the Milano Cortina Winter Games. The athletes were affected by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to ban Russian and Belarusian participants following Russia's military actions in Ukraine. Some athletes competed under neutral flags.

Russia's Sports Minister and ROC chairman, Mikhail Degtyarev, revealed the compensation plan during a meeting with 13 athletes who participated in the Winter Olympics. He criticized 'treacherous political decisions' while confirming that monetary bonuses will be awarded to those sidelined from the Games.

The ROC, along with the Ministry of Sport, continues to work toward reinstating the Russian national team in global sporting events with their flag and anthem. They vow to negotiate and, if needed, to pursue legal avenues to secure athletes' participation. The IOC has not commented on the ROC's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)