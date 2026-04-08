Trump-Endorsed Clay Fuller Wins GOP Stronghold Amidst Intense Runoff

In a significant political development, Republican Clay Fuller, backed by former President Donald Trump, secured a victory in Georgia's runoff election for the U.S. House of Representatives. Fuller will replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in a district known for its strong conservative roots.

Shawn Harris, a moderate Democrat and Fuller's opponent, mounted a strong challenge in the heavily Republican district, ultimately receiving 42.5% of the vote. This indicates a potential shift in the political landscape, challenging the perceived invincibility of Trump's endorsement.

The election outcome has drawn national attention, as it reflects on Trump's ongoing influence and the possibility of broader changes within the Republican Party. As Fuller prepares to take office, he will immediately face the challenge of securing his position in upcoming elections.