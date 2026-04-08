BJP Names Rakesh Singh for Kolkata Port in Bengal Polls

In a strategic move ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, the BJP declared Rakesh Singh as their candidate for the Kolkata Port seat on Wednesday. This announcement fills 293 of the 294 seats the party is contesting in the state.

The elections are scheduled to be conducted in two phases, slated for April 23 and April 29, as the political landscape of West Bengal prepares for a controversial show of democratic strength.

The vote count, which will determine the future political direction of West Bengal, is set for May 4, adding anticipation to this intense electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)