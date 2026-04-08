Left Menu

Tragic Death of Forest Guard Highlights Sand Mining Menace

A forest guard was killed by illegal sand miners in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. The incident occurred as the guard attempted to stop a sand-laden tractor-trolley. Political figures condemned the event, criticizing law enforcement inefficacy and the illegal mining mafia's growing boldness. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:05 IST
Tragic Death of Forest Guard Highlights Sand Mining Menace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 35-year-old forest guard was killed by illegal sand miner operations in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on National Highway-552.

The drama unfolded on Wednesday morning when forest personnel attempted to stop a sand-laden tractor-trolley. Ignoring the commands, the driver ran over the guard, identified as Harkesh Gurjar, and then fled the scene.

Political reactions have been scathing, with figures like Opposition Leader Umang Singhar condemning the incident as a collapse of state law and order, demanding immediate action against the sand mafia. An investigation is ongoing to apprehend the absconding driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Calms Markets as Oil and Stocks Pivot Amid Middle East Tensions

Ceasefire Calms Markets as Oil and Stocks Pivot Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
New Earthset Image Captures Dramatic Climate Changes Since Iconic Earthrise

New Earthset Image Captures Dramatic Climate Changes Since Iconic Earthrise

 United Kingdom
3
Starmer's Diplomatic Mission: Securing Hormuz

Starmer's Diplomatic Mission: Securing Hormuz

 United Kingdom
4
Rajasthan Royals' Young Guns Dazzle in Dominant IPL Victory

Rajasthan Royals' Young Guns Dazzle in Dominant IPL Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026