Tragic Death of Forest Guard Highlights Sand Mining Menace

In a tragic turn of events, a 35-year-old forest guard was killed by illegal sand miner operations in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on National Highway-552.

The drama unfolded on Wednesday morning when forest personnel attempted to stop a sand-laden tractor-trolley. Ignoring the commands, the driver ran over the guard, identified as Harkesh Gurjar, and then fled the scene.

Political reactions have been scathing, with figures like Opposition Leader Umang Singhar condemning the incident as a collapse of state law and order, demanding immediate action against the sand mafia. An investigation is ongoing to apprehend the absconding driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)