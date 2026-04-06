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Bhopal's New Anti-Terror Training Hub: A Strategic Move

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the establishment of a cutting-edge training centre near Bhopal to address terrorism and disaster threats. The facility aims to enhance the capabilities of security forces, reinforcing the state's commitment to national security and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:35 IST
Bhopal's New Anti-Terror Training Hub: A Strategic Move
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art training centre near Bhopal designed to bolster efforts against terrorism and disasters. Speaking at an NSG event, Yadav emphasized the centre's role in equipping security personnel with skills to confront emergencies.

The facility, set to be located in Toomda village, aims to strengthen the capacity of security forces across India, leveraging Madhya Pradesh's strategic position. Yadav reaffirmed his government's dedication to citizen safety, highlighting the continued efforts of anti-terrorist squads in combating extremism.

Yadav praised the NSG as a key player in India's security framework, reiterating its commitment to national defense. He emphasized the professionalism and expertise of its personnel, marking the NSG as a crucial component in ensuring national stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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