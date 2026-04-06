Cracking Down on International Arms Trafficking: The Delhi Police's Major Bust

Delhi Police have apprehended two crucial members of a transnational arms trafficking operation with significant foreign connections, an official disclosed on Monday. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) provisions were applied, prompted by the conspiracy's severe implications for national security, according to the officer.

The detainees, identified as Imran, 37, and Mohammad Kamran, 27, were captured at IGI Airport after look-out circulars were issued and were later arrested tied to an ongoing investigation into an international arms smuggling network. The network is allegedly run by fugitive Shahbaz Ansari, with activities spanning multiple countries.

So far, 12 suspects have been detained, and police have confiscated 23 foreign-made firearms and 211 live cartridges. The investigation revealed that the group transported disassembled weapons via Nepal, reassembled them for local distribution, and stored them in specially adapted vehicles. The syndicate supports terror-related activities through funds accrued from these operations, authorities stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)