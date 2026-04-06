Justice Served: Nine Officers Sentenced to Death for Custodial Murder

Nine police personnel in Tuticorin have received death sentences for the custodial torture and murder of a father-son duo, P Jayaraj and his son J Bennix. The Additional District and Sessions Judge G Muthukumaran labeled the case as the 'rarest of rare.'

These brutal acts, committed in June 2020 during lockdown, incited a massive public outcry. The victims were arrested for supposedly breaching lockdown curfew hours. Their unlawful detainment and subsequent assault resulted in their deaths, sparking national indignation.

The convicts were imposed a Rs 1.40 crore fine as compensation to the victims' family. The case, initially noticed by the Madras High Court, stirred demands for justice across the country before being investigated by the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)