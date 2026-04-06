Kejriwal Challenges Justice's Participation in Liquor Policy Case
Arvind Kejriwal appeared in Delhi High Court seeking Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's recusal from a CBI petition linked to the liquor policy case. Despite prior transfers being withdrawn and multiple applications for recusal from various accused, the court granted a final opportunity for responses by April 10.
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In a dramatic turn of events, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared in person at the Delhi High Court on Monday, insisting on the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from a pivotal CBI petition concerning a contentious liquor policy case.
The court acknowledged Kejriwal's application and set a hearing for April 13, following the withdrawal of a transfer plea to another bench. Similar recusal requests were made by key AAP figures like Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak, highlighting ongoing tensions within the case.
As CBI's Solicitor General Tushar Mehta voiced objections against Kejriwal's allegations, portraying them as baseless theatrics, the court permitted the final submission of responses by April 10, marking a crucial stage in this high-profile judicial scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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