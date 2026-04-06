Kejriwal Challenges Justice's Participation in Liquor Policy Case

In a dramatic turn of events, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared in person at the Delhi High Court on Monday, insisting on the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from a pivotal CBI petition concerning a contentious liquor policy case.

The court acknowledged Kejriwal's application and set a hearing for April 13, following the withdrawal of a transfer plea to another bench. Similar recusal requests were made by key AAP figures like Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak, highlighting ongoing tensions within the case.

As CBI's Solicitor General Tushar Mehta voiced objections against Kejriwal's allegations, portraying them as baseless theatrics, the court permitted the final submission of responses by April 10, marking a crucial stage in this high-profile judicial scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)