Collector's WhatsApp Account Hacked in Cyber Fraud Scheme
The WhatsApp account of Barwani district collector, Jayati Singh, was hacked, and cyber criminals used it to ask her contacts for money. Singh warned the public not to engage with such requests. Police are investigating the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Barwani | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:34 IST
- Country:
- India
A serious cyber fraud incident has emerged in Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh, involving the WhatsApp account of the local district collector, Jayati Singh.
Unidentified cyber criminals gained access to her account and sent messages to her contacts asking for money. In response, Singh issued a warning on Facebook, advising against engaging with any suspicious requests from her number. She also shared screenshots of the fraudulent messages.
The Superintendent of Police, Padmavilochan Shukla, confirmed that investigations are underway to identify those responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)