Collector's WhatsApp Account Hacked in Cyber Fraud Scheme

A serious cyber fraud incident has emerged in Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh, involving the WhatsApp account of the local district collector, Jayati Singh.

Unidentified cyber criminals gained access to her account and sent messages to her contacts asking for money. In response, Singh issued a warning on Facebook, advising against engaging with any suspicious requests from her number. She also shared screenshots of the fraudulent messages.

The Superintendent of Police, Padmavilochan Shukla, confirmed that investigations are underway to identify those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)