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Seamless Postal Voting Arrangements in Kerala Polls

Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar has ensured arrangements for postal voting in Kerala's April 9 assembly election. With 84.94% of election officials and 96.15% of seniors voting, facilities are in place for seamless participation. Ongoing training ensures smooth operation across 154 voter facilitation centres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:43 IST
Seamless Postal Voting Arrangements in Kerala Polls
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  • India

Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar announced comprehensive arrangements for postal voting in Kerala's upcoming April 9 assembly election.

During an online meeting, he emphasized the necessity for smooth distribution and conduct of voting with most officials and elderly already having cast their votes.

Training sessions for polling officials are ongoing to maintain operational smoothness across 154 voter facilitation centres statewide.

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