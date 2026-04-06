Diplomacy Urged as Solution in Regional Crisis

Qatar's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, has underscored the importance of a diplomatic approach to mitigating the regional crisis during a recent discussion with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi.

In a phone call, Sheikh Mohammed conveyed Qatar's firm rejection of Iran's continued targeting of his nation and other regional countries, highlighting the importance of dialogue.

The statement from the Qatari foreign ministry reaffirms Doha's commitment to a peaceful resolution, stressing diplomacy as the sole avenue for resolving ongoing tensions.