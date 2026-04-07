Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Final Electoral Roll Publication

Uttar Pradesh is set to release its final electoral roll on April 10 as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise overseen by Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa. Rinwa's recent surprise visit to Mathura highlighted the Election Commission's commitment to producing an accurate and error-free voter list.

During a meeting with senior district officials and electoral registration officers, including District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and Additional District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Verma, Rinwa reviewed the progress of the revision exercise. He emphasized the importance of data verification and timely completion of the review process for assembly constituencies, with January 1, 2026, set as the qualifying date.

Rinwa instructed that all electoral registration officers must complete necessary checks before the scheduled publication date. He also asked for a meeting with recognized political parties on the morning of April 10 to distribute copies of the final roll. Rinwa further demanded receipts acknowledging distribution be submitted to his office promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)