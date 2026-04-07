Mystery SUV Sparks Chaos in Delhi Assembly!
A masked man's SUV breached Delhi Assembly security, hitting an e-rickshaw and causing alarm. Identified as Sarabjeet Singh, linked to the Kisan Andolan, he fled after leaving a bouquet in the speaker’s car. No threats were found; police are investigating motives, with a case registered for multiple offenses.
- Country:
- India
A masked man drove an SUV into the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday, causing significant alarm and security concerns. Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle, moving at high speed, crashed through a gate and struck an e-rickshaw on its way inside.
The driver, Sarabjeet Singh, allegedly connected to the Kisan Andolan, placed a bouquet in the speaker's vehicle before fleeing. Authorities have detained Singh and two others as investigations continue to determine the motive behind this alarming intrusion.
Security officials have highlighted serious concerns due to the breach, which involved trespassing and potential threats to public servants. A case has been registered with charges including attempt to murder and criminal trespass.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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