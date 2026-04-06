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Controversy Surrounds ADM Amid SIR Exercise and Security Concerns

Malda's Additional District Magistrate Shaikh Ansar Ahamad faces scrutiny following unauthorized remarks during a security issue in Kaliachak. He addressed a mob without prior approval, raising concerns over SIR exercise proceedings. Meanwhile, a police official was suspended for allegedly assisting a political leader during a nomination process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:35 IST
Controversy Surrounds ADM Amid SIR Exercise and Security Concerns
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Malda's Additional District Magistrate, Shaikh Ansar Ahamad, is under scrutiny for making unauthorized remarks during a security incident on March 31 in Kaliachak. The district magistrate issued two show-cause notices, citing concerns over Ahamad's address to people involved in a judicial gherao.

Ahamad, assigned to law and order duty, spoke out regarding the SIR exercise without prior authorization, raising expectations about extending the SIR adjudication, a matter under the Election Commission and Supreme Court's purview. Such comments have stirred controversy and led to unwarranted public expectations.

In another incident, a senior police officer was suspended in North 24 Parganas for allegedly assisting Naihati Municipality's chairperson during the TMC nomination, violating electoral neutrality guidelines. The act, captured on video, has sparked serious review and potential further actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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