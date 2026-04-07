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Security Breach Sparks Debate at Delhi Assembly

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has voiced concerns over security at the Delhi Assembly following an SUV breaching the premises. AAP members Sanjeev Jha and Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned existing security protocols, highlighting a potential bias in law enforcement and the need for improved safeguards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 00:42 IST
Security Breach Sparks Debate at Delhi Assembly
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed serious concerns about security at the Delhi Assembly after a vehicle reportedly breached the property's gates. This incident, described by AAP MLA and Chief Whip Sanjeev Jha as a 'serious lapse,' prompted calls for reviewing the capital's security mechanisms.

The breach involved a masked man driving an SUV into the assembly grounds and placing a flower bouquet in the Speaker's vehicle, sparking a high alert. Jha pointed out the contrast between the stringent checks for opposition MLAs and apparent security gaps that allowed the breach.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticized BJP-controlled authorities for alleged biases, citing past incidents like the attack on MLA Kuldeep Kumar's car. The party called for accountability among law enforcement and assembly leadership to ensure safety.

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