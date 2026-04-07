Security Breach Sparks Debate at Delhi Assembly

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed serious concerns about security at the Delhi Assembly after a vehicle reportedly breached the property's gates. This incident, described by AAP MLA and Chief Whip Sanjeev Jha as a 'serious lapse,' prompted calls for reviewing the capital's security mechanisms.

The breach involved a masked man driving an SUV into the assembly grounds and placing a flower bouquet in the Speaker's vehicle, sparking a high alert. Jha pointed out the contrast between the stringent checks for opposition MLAs and apparent security gaps that allowed the breach.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticized BJP-controlled authorities for alleged biases, citing past incidents like the attack on MLA Kuldeep Kumar's car. The party called for accountability among law enforcement and assembly leadership to ensure safety.