Major Breakthrough: Police Busts Lashkar-e-Taiba Network

Jammu and Kashmir police have achieved a significant breakthrough by dismantling an interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba terror module, officials reported on Tuesday. Key arrests include Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, who evaded capture for 16 years while establishing operational bases beyond the union territory.

Alongside Abdullah, Pakistani national Usman alias Khubaib was detained in a large-scale operation coordinated with central agencies. During the investigation, authorities searched 19 sites across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Haryana, discovering materials linking to the terror network.

The operation uncovered a sophisticated LeT infrastructure supplying logistical and financial support to its operatives. This network facilitated foreign terrorists' movement via forged documents, implicating them in long-term activities in the Kashmir Valley, commanding up to 40 militants.