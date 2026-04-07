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Major Breakthrough: Police Busts Lashkar-e-Taiba Network

An interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba module was dismantled by Jammu and Kashmir police, leading to the arrest of five individuals, including long-time fugitive Abdullah. The operation, involving multiple state agencies, revealed a network providing logistical and financial terrorism support. Investigations extended across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:22 IST
Major Breakthrough: Police Busts Lashkar-e-Taiba Network
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Jammu and Kashmir police have achieved a significant breakthrough by dismantling an interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba terror module, officials reported on Tuesday. Key arrests include Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, who evaded capture for 16 years while establishing operational bases beyond the union territory.

Alongside Abdullah, Pakistani national Usman alias Khubaib was detained in a large-scale operation coordinated with central agencies. During the investigation, authorities searched 19 sites across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Haryana, discovering materials linking to the terror network.

The operation uncovered a sophisticated LeT infrastructure supplying logistical and financial support to its operatives. This network facilitated foreign terrorists' movement via forged documents, implicating them in long-term activities in the Kashmir Valley, commanding up to 40 militants.

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