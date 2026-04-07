Left Menu

Political Posters Stir Controversy in Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Elections

Posters in Lucknow and Amethi targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have sparked controversy ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Allegedly put up by 'Youth Against Mafia,' the posters criticize Yadav's tenure, drawing comparisons to a Bollywood film. The Samajwadi Party has condemned the act, calling it a political vendetta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:24 IST
Political Posters Stir Controversy in Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political tension has escalated in Uttar Pradesh as posters targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have surfaced in key locations such as Lucknow and Amethi.

The posters, inspired by the Bollywood film ''Dhurandhar'', were put up by a group identifying as 'Youth Against Mafia,' and criticize Yadav's past governance.

The Samajwadi Party has denounced these actions as a political vendetta, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of resorting to these measures due to fear of not returning to power.

TRENDING

1
Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for High-Stakes Argentina Tour

Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for High-Stakes Argentina Tour

 India
2
Seven workers injured in fire at Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district: Officials.

Seven workers injured in fire at Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg d...

 India
3
China Advocates for Peace in U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Dispute

China Advocates for Peace in U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Dispute

 China
4
Mamata Banerjee Slams Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Slams Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026