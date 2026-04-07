Political Posters Stir Controversy in Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Elections

Political tension has escalated in Uttar Pradesh as posters targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have surfaced in key locations such as Lucknow and Amethi.

The posters, inspired by the Bollywood film ''Dhurandhar'', were put up by a group identifying as 'Youth Against Mafia,' and criticize Yadav's past governance.

The Samajwadi Party has denounced these actions as a political vendetta, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of resorting to these measures due to fear of not returning to power.