Cheng Li-wun's Mission of Peace Amid Taiwan-China Tensions

Taiwan opposition leader Cheng Li-wun has embarked on a significant visit to China, aiming for peace amidst escalating tensions. The mission coincides with heightened military and political pressure from Beijing towards the island governed by democracy.

Cheng, who chairs the Kuomintang, Taiwan's largest opposition party, is in China until Sunday, with a potential meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This visit underscores the complex history and relations between Taiwan and China, dating back to 1949 when the KMT fled to Taiwan after a civil war loss to Mao Zedong's forces.

The visit comes amid intensified military activities by China, including war games around Taiwan, and highlights the ongoing challenges surrounding the 'One China' policy, Taipei-Beijing relations, and the United States' strategic ambiguity concerning Taiwan's defense.