Priyanka Gandhi Blasts Kerala Government's Delays in Housing Project
Priyanka Gandhi criticizes Kerala's ruling Left for delaying a Congress housing project for landslide victims. She alleges corruption and financial mismanagement under the LDF and accuses Chief Minister Vijayan of political collusion. Gandhi appeals for UDF support, highlighting challenges like unemployment and rising man-animal conflicts.
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During a corner meeting in Kalpetta, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi accused the ruling Left government of delaying clearances for a housing project for victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides.
She suggested that Congress faced bureaucratic hurdles until a Left-front township was inaugurated. Gandhi also alleged wide-spread corruption and rising unemployment under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's decade-long rule.
With central agencies probing alleged irregularities in Congress's Wayanad housing project, Gandhi urged voters to support the United Democratic Front (UDF), criticizing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for prioritizing corporate interests.
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