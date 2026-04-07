Hero to Accused: Ben Roberts-Smith Facing War Crime Charges

Australia's most decorated living soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, was arrested on Tuesday, facing serious charges of war crime murders. The charges arise from the alleged killings of unarmed civilians during his service in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012. Arrested at Sydney Airport, Roberts-Smith will face life imprisonment if convicted.

Roberts-Smith, who previously received the Victoria Cross and was lauded as a hero for his military service, has consistently refuted the allegations. Reports since 2018 alleged that he shot an unarmed Afghan teenager and committed other war crimes. His defamation case against these reports was unsuccessful, cementing their veracity in a 2023 court ruling.

The investigation, led by the Australian Federal Police and the Office of the Special Investigator, has been challenged by a lack of access to Afghan crime scenes. Nonetheless, 53 inquiries into alleged ADF war crimes in Afghanistan have been initiated, with more charges expected as evidence mounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)