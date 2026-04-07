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Pradhan Accuses TMC of Misusing Central Funds in Bengal

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused West Bengal's TMC government of using central funds for party activities, claiming destruction of the state's education system. He alleged corruption in teacher recruitment and asserted that TMC's rule, led by Mamata Banerjee, has deteriorated Bengal's academic legacy. TMC denies the claims, countering the central government's fund withholding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:51 IST
Pradhan Accuses TMC of Misusing Central Funds in Bengal
Pradhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal's ruling TMC government, accusing it of diverting central funds allocated for education towards party activities.

Speaking at Kolkata's Kalighat temple, Pradhan claimed the state's education system has been severely damaged under TMC's leadership and noted historical figures such as Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore, claiming the state's academic legacy has been ruined.

Meanwhile, the TMC dismissed these allegations as baseless, suggesting instead that the central government owes the state substantial dues impacting various welfare projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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