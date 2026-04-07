Pradhan Accuses TMC of Misusing Central Funds in Bengal
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused West Bengal's TMC government of using central funds for party activities, claiming destruction of the state's education system. He alleged corruption in teacher recruitment and asserted that TMC's rule, led by Mamata Banerjee, has deteriorated Bengal's academic legacy. TMC denies the claims, countering the central government's fund withholding.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal's ruling TMC government, accusing it of diverting central funds allocated for education towards party activities.
Speaking at Kolkata's Kalighat temple, Pradhan claimed the state's education system has been severely damaged under TMC's leadership and noted historical figures such as Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore, claiming the state's academic legacy has been ruined.
Meanwhile, the TMC dismissed these allegations as baseless, suggesting instead that the central government owes the state substantial dues impacting various welfare projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TMC will stand by those whose names were deleted from post-SIR voter rolls; legal fight to continue in tribunals: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Names of people belonging to specific communities deleted from post-SIR voter rolls in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee at Chakdaha poll rally.
Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes BJP's Influence in Puducherry
Once BJP comes to power in Bengal, all infiltrators will be sent back to their countries: Amit Shah at poll rally in Assam's Patharkandi.
Puducherry never allows hate politics, but fascist BJP forces' infiltration increased, says TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi in Mudaliarpet.