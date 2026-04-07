Pradhan Accuses TMC of Misusing Central Funds in Bengal

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal's ruling TMC government, accusing it of diverting central funds allocated for education towards party activities.

Speaking at Kolkata's Kalighat temple, Pradhan claimed the state's education system has been severely damaged under TMC's leadership and noted historical figures such as Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore, claiming the state's academic legacy has been ruined.

Meanwhile, the TMC dismissed these allegations as baseless, suggesting instead that the central government owes the state substantial dues impacting various welfare projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)