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Cheng Li-wun's Historic Peace Mission to China Amidst Military Tensions

Kuomintang leader Cheng Li-wun visits China on a peace mission during heightened Chinese military pressure on Taiwan. She aims to engage in dialogue amidst Taiwan's opposition-led parliament blocking extra defense spending. Her visit comes as Chinese warship deployments around Taiwan intensify, increasing tensions between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:55 IST
Cheng Li-wun's Historic Peace Mission to China Amidst Military Tensions

Cheng Li-wun, leader of Taiwan's largest opposition party, Kuomintang (KMT), landed in China on Tuesday, embarking on what she described as a 'historic journey for peace.' Her visit coincides with rising Chinese military activity around Taiwan, viewed by Beijing as its territory, and growing tensions over defense spending.

Cheng's arrival in China marks the first visit by a KMT leader in a decade, as she aims to potentially meet President Xi Jinping. Her mission is controversial, with some expressing unease, but Cheng insists it's a crucial step towards ensuring Taiwan's safety amidst military threats.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council has highlighted the presence of several Chinese warships near the island, furthering tensions. The Taiwanese government calls for dialogue, urging Cheng to demand an end to China's military pressures during her negotiations with the Communist Party.

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