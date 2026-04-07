Manipur Bomb Attack: Tragic Losses and Unyielding Resolve

In a tragic incident in Manipur's Bishnupur district, two young children were killed and their mother injured in a bomb attack that took place early Tuesday morning in Moirang Tronglaobi, say local police.

The attack, suspected to be carried out by militants, has sparked outrage among locals who staged protests, leading to the torching of vehicles and damage to police property. Security forces have been dispatched to manage the situation, according to officials on the ground.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has condemned the attack as an "outright assault on humanity," assuring the public that the perpetrators will be identified and punished. Ethnic tensions have been high in the area, with previous conflicts between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups. Locals and leaders are united in calling for peace and justice.