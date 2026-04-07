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Kerala vs Telangana: Chief Ministers Clash in War of Words

The verbal conflict between Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy intensifies over comments made at a press event. Reddy's remarks during a political rally in Thiruvananthapuram sparked controversy with Vijayan countering the criticisms as disrespectful, choosing to respond when deemed appropriate. Defending his comments, Reddy pointed to Vijayan's outdated data references.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:19 IST
Kerala vs Telangana: Chief Ministers Clash in War of Words
Chief Minister
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  • India

The ongoing verbal spat between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy has escalated as the leaders exchange heated words. In response to Reddy's comments at a press event, Vijayan asserted that a chief minister should uphold a standard of conduct and questioned if Reddy reflected such propriety.

The dispute traces back to Reddy's remarks at a UDF campaign event in Thiruvananthapuram, where he used a popular Malayalam film dialogue to target Vijayan, a move that drew loud cheers from the crowd. Reddy claimed that Vijayan's tenure was over, indicating the UDF's ascendancy.

Vijayan countered, alleging misinformation by Reddy and accusing him of disrespecting Kerala to deflect from Telangana's issues. Reddy later defended his comments, challenging Vijayan's statistics as outdated and sourced from an irrelevant NITI Aayog SDG Index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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