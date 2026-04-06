Punjab Powers Public Transport: Chief Minister Flags Off New Buses
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann boosted public transport by introducing 250 new PRTC buses, with more to come. The initiative promises enhanced travel and job opportunities. PRTC revenue surged by 53% recently, with free travel schemes aiding millions, particularly women. Mann also highlighted investments in education and rural development.
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- India
In a significant move to bolster public transport, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unveiled 250 new buses for the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC). Mann emphasized that the introduction of these buses marks a major stride in enhancing transportation services across the region.
The Chief Minister announced that over 300 additional buses would soon be added to the PRTC fleet, underscoring the government's commitment to improving public transport and creating employment prospects for the youth. He highlighted that the corporation's revenue increased substantially by 53 percent, earmarking growth from Rs 607.09 crore to Rs 927.83 crore from 2021 to 2025.
Furthermore, the PRTC provisions have benefited millions, including facilitating free commutes for women costing Rs 1,574 crore. Mann also shed light on the government's substantial investments in education and Patiala Rural's development, asserting the administration's proactive approach to uplifting various sectors within Punjab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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