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High Court Bans AI in Judicial Processes

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has instructed judicial officers to refrain from using AI tools like ChatGPT for judgment writing and legal research. The directive aligns with a similar policy from the Gujarat High Court, emphasizing AI's role in enhancing rather than replacing human judicial reasoning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:26 IST
High Court Bans AI in Judicial Processes
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a directive prohibiting judicial officers from using artificial intelligence tools in legal processes. A letter from the court's registrar-general instructs judges across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh against the use of AI systems such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot for drafting judgments and conducting legal research.

This stance is in line with a policy from the Gujarat High Court, which also bans AI in key judicial functions like decision-making and order drafting. The Gujarat court's guidelines, revealed during a recent conference, stress that AI should enhance efficiency but not serve as a substitute for human judicial reasoning.

Both courts underscore the necessity of relying on traditional judicial expertise and caution against the over-reliance on AI, which could undermine the quality of legal judgments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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