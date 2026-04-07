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Tragic Insurance Scam: Husband Murders Constable Wife and Son in Staged Accident

A man and his associates were arrested for killing his constable wife and son to claim insurance money. Initially believed to be a road accident, the crime was revealed through detailed investigation as premeditated murder. Two accomplices are still at large as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:15 IST
Tragic Insurance Scam: Husband Murders Constable Wife and Son in Staged Accident
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In a shocking revelation, a man and two accomplices have been arrested for the alleged murder of his constable wife and their three-year-old son, intending to claim a Rs 2 crore insurance payout.

Initially deemed an accident, police investigations revealed a sinister plot. The vehicle fire, once thought to be accidental, was carefully orchestrated. ***police delved into footage from 300 CCTV cameras and uncovered the truth, branding the incident a deliberate act.

The accused, Daan Singh, along with others, orchestrated the murders on February 25. While returning from a family trip to Nainital, the victims were sedated before their vehicle was intentionally set ablaze. Singh's subsequent confession led to multiple arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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