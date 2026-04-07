Manipur's Path to Peace: CM's Plea Amid Turmoil

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh chaired a crucial meeting on Tuesday to assess the law and order situation following a deadly bomb attack in Bishnupur district that resulted in the deaths of two children.

Acknowledging the disrupted peace, Singh affirmed his commitment to restoring stability swiftly, stating that the government is actively pursuing solutions to de-escalate tensions and secure public safety.

The attack sparked local protests, with demonstrators burning vehicles and police outposts, highlighting the precarious state of security amid ongoing ethnic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)